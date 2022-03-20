Karnali lawmaker of Maoist Center joins UML after resignation

CPN (Maoist Center) provincial assembly member of Karnali Thammar Bista has joined CPN-UML.

Senior Vice-chairman of UML Ishwar Pokharel ushered Bista in the main opposition party amidst a function on Sunday.

Bista, who was elected from Surkhet-1 (A) in the last provincial election and was the party’s chief whip in the province, had announced resignation from the post of lawmaker and all party positions a few days back.

The party had instructed him to take back the resignation and the Maoist parliamentary party later issued a statement announcing his expulsion following his refusal to withdraw his resignation. Maoist Center also expelled him from the party in a way that he did not even remain general member.

He signed on the letter for resignation from lawmaker only on Saturday.

He had resigned citing what he called undemocratic activities of the party leadership in recent times. He had also urged cadres close to him to join UML.