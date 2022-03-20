NC to form committees at four levels to decide about candidates

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has started homework to form parliamentary board to decide about candidates ahead of the local election.

NC has also called central committee meeting on March 25 to from the board which needs to be formed, in accordance to the party statute, at least a month before registration of candidacy with the Election Commission.

The Election Commission has already announced that candidacy for the local election needs to be filed on April 24 and 25.

The party has provision to form such board to decide candidates for the general election, provincial assembly election and local election at the federal cosntituency, district, provincial and central levels.

The board includes office-bearers at the respective party committees and additional nominees.

NC Spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat said the party will decide about candidates for the local election to be held on May 13 by the end of the Nepali month of Chaitra ending in mid-April. “We will decide about candidates soon. Who will become candidate will not be known only in the eleventh hour as in the past,” Mahat said. “Candidates will be decided in consensus as far as possible.”