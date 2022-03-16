India sends agreemo for Shankar Sharma

India has sent agreemo for Shankar Sharma paving the way for him to become envoy to the southern neighbor.

Sharma’s agreemo has arrived at the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday , according to a ministry source. He will now be appointed ambassador to India by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

The Foreign Ministry had written to America, Britain and India for agreemo on December 10, 2021 after the three recommended envoys were endorsed through parliamentary hearing.

Gyan Chandra Acharya was first appointed envoy to Britain after receiving agreemo while Sridhar Khatri was also appointed at the start of March after receiving agreemo from America.

But India delayed agreemo for Sharma.

There is no fixed deadline for granting agreemo but it arrives in around two months as per international practice, according to former foreign secretary Madan Kumar Bhattarai. The country concerned would not know which person is arriving as envoy in the past and, therefore, would do background check on the person arriving in one's country as an ambassador.

India delayed the agreemo even in this age when there are news reports in the media now from the time of recommendation to parliamentary hearing informing the host country about the person to arrive as envoy.

The Indian side had attributed the delay to the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic and assembly elections in different states.

The Sher Bahadur Deuba government had recalled all the envoys sent as political appointees. There was no Nepali envoy in Delhi now after Nilambar Acharya returned in September 2021.