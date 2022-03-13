JSP forms headquarter including Yadav, Bhattarai and Rai

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has formed a three-strong party headquarter.

The central committee meeting on Monday has formed the headquarter including Central Executive Committee Chairman Upendra Yadav, Federal Council Chairman Baburam Bhattarai and senior leader Ashok Rai.

The meeting has endorsed the proposal to form the three-strong headquarter, according to a JSP leader.

The headquarter will take necessary decision when the party needs to take immediate decision and executive or central committee meetings cannot be convened.

The party has also decided to use Rai’s signature as the authorized signature for the upcoming local election.