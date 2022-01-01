Deuba slams Rawal for double standards over MCC

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has slammed CPN-UML leader Bhim Rawal for opposing the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact.

He has accused Rawal of double standards pointing that Rawal did not oppose the American grant while he was minister.

“You bring it to the House after passing it when you are in the Cabinet. Why have a headache when I tried to ratify the proposal brought by Oli (KP Sharma Oli)?” Deuba fumed while inaugurating the building of Kispang rural municipality of Nuwakot on Monday.

He was referring to the fact that Rawal was defense minister when the then Oli Cabinet passed the MCC Compact on July 15, 2016.

“No one has a headache. Bhim Rawal has a headache. He was a minister then. Had he lost his mind? Does he think we don’t know?” he went on. “Why didn’t he oppose then? Why didn’t he resign? Does he not have shame to speak now. What did Bhim Rawal look at that time and is now protesting?