No chance of alliance with UML: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the party will not immediately ally with the main opposition CPN-UML.

Talking with reporters at the Biratnagar Airport upon his arrival for training of party cadres on Sunday he added that Maoist Center will, however, continue the alliance with other communist parties. "There is no possibility of deal, alliance with the UML faction (sic) led by KP Oli. How much it will be with Congress is at one place. We will ally with those with common agendas for the election or stand on our own feet."

He stated that the party will ally with the current ruling coalition if there is a need for alliance before the election. "Coalition is not the main thing. Every party has priority of winning the people's heart and winning election. We will stand on our own foot and make the organization stronger."

He also urged UML to not obstruct the House. "UML is trying to obstruct the House and show that its House dissolution was right," he stressed.

He revealed that the party is into a two-month campaign for the local election.