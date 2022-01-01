We lost contesting alone, we can form next government if we ally: Deuba

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has hinted that the ruling party will continue the current alliance even during the elections.

Addressing a party program at Birgunj on Thursday Prime Minister (PM) Deuba also instructed party leaders and cadres to not rub the coalition partners the wrong way. "There is no need to ignore the coalition partners. We must move forward with help of everyone," Deuba stated. "What was our state when we fought the election alone? We lost at many places."

NC had won just 23 seats in the first-past-the-post electoral system in the last general election despite leading the government going into the election as the single largest party in the House.

He pointed that NC can get to lead even the next government if it forms electoral alliance. "I have become PM now due to the coalition. There may be some problems but they will gradually be resolved," he stressed. "I want to make one thing clear to you. I actually did not want to become PM. I became PM after CPN (Maoist Center), Madhav Kumar Nepal (CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman), Janata Samajwadi Party and all the coalition partners helped."

He claimed that the situation has changed after he became PM on July 13, 2021 following a Supreme Court mandamus to appoint him PM after the Apex Court restored the House dissolved the second time by the then PM KP Sharma Oli.