CPN (Maoist Center) has picked provincial chiefs of the party.

The central committee meeting on Monday has picked Ram Karki as incharge of Province 1, Ganesh Sah in Madhesh Province, Hitman Shakya Bagmati, Hit Raj Pandey Gandaki, Chakrapani Khanal Lumbini, Kali Bahadur Malla Karnali and Khagaraj Bhatta in Far West.

The party, meanwhile, has picked Dilaram Acharya in the province liaison and Leela Mani Pokharel in valley special liaison province.