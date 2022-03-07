Maoist Center to pick office-bearers only after local election

CPN (Maoist Center) will pick office-bearers only after the local election.

The party's general convention that finished at the start of January had reelected Pushpa Kamal Dahal as chairman and picked central members but office-bearers have yet to be picked.

The floor of general convention had granted the central committee the rights to pick office-bearers.

The central committee meeting that started on Friday has discussed election of office-bearers but the process has yet to be initiated.

Leader Mahendra Bahadur Shahi told Setopati that the ongoing meeting discussed about preparations for the local election scheduled to be held on May 13. "We have little time to determine whether to move forward in consensus after discussion despite a large number of aspirants or go for election," Shahi said about picking office-bearers. "We cannot spend too much time on meeting on the eve of election. Party office-bearers will be picked after the election."

The party, however, has completed the central committee. Shahi added that the next central committee meeting will also discuss about the questions raised about ratification of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact.

Leader Barsha Man Pun said that the next meeting will also decide about politburo committee and the meeting has also decided to form an alternative central committee with 25 percent members.