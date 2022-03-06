Govt instructed to create environment for agitating students of Nobel Medical College to resume classes

The Education and Health Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) has instructed the government to create an environment for the 10 Nobel Medical College students currently on hunger strike to resume classes within a week.

The committee after its meeting at the Singha Durbar on Monday has instructed the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, and the Medical Education Commission to resolve the problems, and create an environment for the students to resume classes by Wednesday or a week at most.

Reading out the committee's decisions Chair Jayapuri Gharti said the college should complete the syllabus within the coming three months even by conducting extra classes. Pointing that the college has forced the students to stage hunger strike leaving classes and the laws of the land have been exploited to serve self interests in Nepal, Gharti has instructed the government to immediately resolve the problems of the agitating students.

The committee has also instructed the government to make arrangements for the students to study in another medical college if Nobel refuses to address their demands in accordance to the law.

She stressed that all the medical colleges should comply with the Medical Education Act and make future bright for the students.