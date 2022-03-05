UML to continue House obstruction despite participating in impeachment process

The main opposition CPN-UML will continue House obstruction despite staying in the impeachment recommendation committee to proceed with the impeachment process of Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana.

UML Chief Whip Bishal Bhattarai clarified that the party will continue House obstruction pointing that it has participated in House committees even when the House obstruction has continued.

"We have taken this incident seriously. We have sent top leaders for that. We have sent our party vice chair and three who were ministers in past," Bhattarai told Setopati. "We have been participating in House committees from earlier times. Our grievances on other issues continue."

He added that the party will focus on how the judiciary can be reformed and made a center for public faith. "We don’t have anything to say about individuals. They come and go. Some say good (about CJ Rana) and some say bad. Those who say bad may also have seen how those who are coming now ownward are. Our attention will go on how to massively reform it."

UML sent Bishnu Paudel, Lal Babu Pandit, Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe, and Krishna Bhakta Pokharel in the impeachment recommendation committee that also includes Min Bahadur Bishwakarma and Ram Bahadur Bista from Nepali Congress; Yashoda Subedi and Rekha Bista from CPN (Maoist Center); Kalyani Khadka from CPN (Unified Socialist); Ekbal Miya of Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP); and Pramod Sah from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

There were speculation about UML ending Hosue obstruction after that and Law Minister Dilendra Prasad Badu even commented that the main opposition will soon renounce obstruction and take part in House proceedings.

But Bhattarai stressed that the party's criticism and displeasure with Speaker Agni Sapkota continue. UML has been obstructing the House since September 2021 demanding Speaker Agni Spakota should either implement the party's decision to expel 14 lawmakers of the then Khanal-Nepal faction of the party by publishing a notice to that regard or resign over not implementing that decision.