Deuba faction strong as NC completes convention in 69 districts

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has completed district convention in 69 districts as part of the party's 14th general convention.

The faction of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba seems strong with convention yet to be completed in eight districts including Sindhupalchowk, Bara, Achham and others. The faction has won in 37 districts including the district won by the faction of Krishna Sitaula who supported Deuba in the general convention.

The faction of Shekhar Koirala, who lost to Deuba in the election for party president, has won in 32 districts including those won by Ram Chandra Paudel who remained neutral in the general convention.

The current Koirala faction was known as Paudel faction with Koirala in the same faction before the general convention but Koirala has become the leader of the faction after giving a close fight to Deuba in the runoff for president despite Paudel remaining neutral and Prakash Man Singh, also from the Paudel faction, deciding to support Deuba.

NC had held the general convention without holding district convention in 16 districts. District convention has now been completed in eight of those 16 districts.

The two factions shared the districts even after the general convention but Upendra Pokharel contesting as an independent candidate caused an upset in Sindhuli district defeating candidates fielded by the Deuba and Koirala factions.

Districts won by Deuba Faction & Presidents:

Lamjung: Tak Raj Gurung; Salyan: Keshav Bahadur Bista; Dolpa: Deependra Bahadur Shahi; Dadeldhura: Bhim Bahadur Saud; Myagdi: Kham Bahadur Garbuja; Taplejung: Gajendra Prasad Tumyahang; Mugu: Ain Bahadur Shahi; Panchthar: Rup Narayan Javegu; Jajarkot: Bed Raj Singh; Manang: Shankar Gurung; Humla: Mohan Bikram Singh; Bajhang: Khadak Bohara; Ramechhap: Purna Bahadur (Kanchharam) Tamang; Jumla: Karna Bahadur Shahi; Doti: Narendra Bahadur Singh; West Rukum: Prem Prakash Oli; Okhaldhunga: Tejendra Khanal; Parbat: Yubaraj Joshi; Ilam: Dambar Bahadur Khadka; Surkhet: Khadga Pokharel; Rupandehi: Ram Krishna Khand; Kaski: Kishore Dutta Baral; Kavre: Tirtha Lama; Tanahu: Jit Prakash Ale; Lalitpur: Jitendra Kumar Shrestha; Kanchanpur: Padam Bogati; Udayapur: Himal Karki; Bhaktapur: Durlav Thapa; Bardiya: Arun Prakash Singh Rathour; Solukhumbu: Namgel Jangbu Sherpa; Rasuwa: Pemba Chhiring Tamang; Dhankuta: Dinesh Rai; Kailali: Narayan Dutta Bhatta; Makwanpur: Buddha Lama; and Parsa: Janardan Singh

Districts won by Koirala Faction & Presidents:

Pyuthan: Bishnu Kumar Giri; Arghakhanchi: Keshav Shrestha; Rolpa: Kishore Acharya; Baitadi: Chatur Bahadur Chand; Dolakha: Barma Lama; Gorkha: Nanda Prasad Neupane; Kalikot: Ambar Bahadur Shahi; Sankhuwasabha: Deepak Khadka; East Rukum: Keshar Man Rokka; Mustang: Romi Gauchan Thakali; Bhojpur: Binod Bantawa; Bajura: Ram Singh Rawal; Tehrathum: Arjun Tumbahangphe; West Nawalparasi: Arjun Kumar Pokharel; Palpa: Himal Dutta Shrestha; Syangja: Raju Thapa; Khotang: Bishnu Kumar Rai; Darchula: Lalit Singh Bohara; Nuwakot: Ramesh Mahat; Dang: Shankar Prasad Dangi; Dailekh: Maniram Regmi; Gulmi: Khil Dhwoj Panthi; Kathmandu: Krishna Sabuj Baniya; Dhading: Ram Nath Adhikari; Sunsari: Kedar Bhandari; Kapilvastu: Abdul Kalam Khan; Morang: Dig Bahadur Limbu; Chitwan: Rajeshwore Khanal; Banke: Narayan Gaudel, Nawalpur: Mahendra Dhwaj GC; Mahottari: Nageshwore Yadav; and Sindhuli: Upendra Pokharel.

District won by Sitaula Faction & President

Jhapa: Deu Kumar Thebe; and Baglung: Jit Sherchan