House forms recommendation committee for impeachment of CJ Rana

The House of Represnetatives (HoR) has formed an impeachment recommendation committee to proceed with the impeachment process of Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana.

Speaker Agni Sapkota tabled the proposal for formation of the committee in accordance to Article 101 of the Constitution and it was endorsed by the majority on Sunday.

The committee includes four CPN-UML lawmakers Bishnu Paudel, Lal Babu Pandit, Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe, and Krishna Bhakta Pokharel; Min Bahadur Bishwakarma and Ram Bahadur Bista from Nepali Congress; Yashoda Subedi and Rekha Bista from CPN (Maoist Center); Kalyani Khadka from CPN (Unified Socialist); Ekbal Miya of Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP); and Pramod Sah from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

The main opposition CPN-UML that has been continuing House obstruction since September 2021 sent the name of lawmakers to be included in the committee leading to speculation that it may end House obstruction.

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition had registered the impeachment motion against CJ Rana on February 13 and he has been suspended after registration of the motion.

The impeachment recommendation committee will have to submit investigation report in the House within three months, according to clause 163 (4) of the HoR regulations.

Speaker does not necessarily have to submit it for discussion immediately after that as the lawmakers will have to be allotted time for study before fixing the date and time for discussion.

The HoR regulations also has not set any deadline for submitting the report for such decision.