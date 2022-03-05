Maoist Center postpones central committee meeting for Monday

The central committee meeting of CPN (Maoist Center) scheduled to be held on Sunday has been postponed for Monday.

The party has postponed the meeting pointing that House meeting is also scheduled for Sunday and citing lack of sufficient internal discussion, according to Maoist leader Ganesh Shah.

The central committee meeting that started on Friday with Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal briefing the committee about ratification of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact will now get into regular business after Dahal responds to the questions raised about MCC ratification.

The central committee meeting is set to complete the central committee, elect office-bearers and form politburo and standing committees.

The party, meanwhile, is currently holding meeting of former office-bearers at the Dahal residence in Khumaltar.

Dahal on Friday told the central committee that he spared the country a grave accident by ratifying the MCC Compact pointing that he saved the ruling coalition by destroying the alliance that was about to be formed.

"The situation had become complex. Preparations were on to remove 14 lawmakers, impeaching speaker and even sending the speaker to jail. We were successful in demolishing all these preparations." he stated.

Pointing that he committed mistakes by adhering to the advice of those close to him in the past he assured that he will not repat such mistakes. "Those sitting to my right and left in the past asked me to take action against Rookmangud Katawal (the then army chief). I took action. But I won't opt for such suicidal and foolish ways now. What I did was right," he defended his support for ratification of the MCC Compact.

He stated that he took the decision of ratifying the MCC Compact taking all the issues into consideration. "We took decision about MCC understanding all the international laws. This kind of decision was taken knowing that this will not affect. MCC was not endorsed on whims."