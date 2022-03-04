Spared country a grave accident by ratifying MCC: Dahal briefs party

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has claimed that he spared the country a grave accident by ratifying the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact.

Addressing the meeting of central members elected by the party's eighth general convention on Friday Dahal pointed that he saved the ruling coalition by destroying the alliance that was about to be formed.

"The situation had become complex. Preparations were on to remove 14 lawmakers, impeaching speaker and even sending the speaker to jail. We were successful in demolishing all these preparations." he stated.

Pointing that he committed mistakes by adhering to the advice of those close to him in the past he assured that he will not repat such mistakes. "Those sitting to my right and left in the past asked me to take action against Rookmangud Katawal (the then army chief). I took action. But I won't opt for such suicidal and foolish ways now. What I did was right," he defended his support for ratification of the MCC Compact.

He stated that he took the decision of ratifying the MCC Compact taking all the issues into consideration. "We took decision about MCC understanding all the international laws. This kind of decision was taken knowing that this will not affect. MCC was not endorsed on whims."

Accepting that some inside the parties are aggrieved over the decision he stressed that there is no alternative to moving forward together. "There are some grievances in the party. Narayan Kaji Shrestha and others have put a kind of view. Dev Gurung, Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Lila Mani Pokharel and others have another position. And then there are us. We all should move together now."