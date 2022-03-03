General election may be held before December: Gagan Thapa

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa has assured that the local election will be held on May 13 as announced.

"Let us not form position by watching interview or speech of a few leaders. The local election will be held on May 13. The general election will then be held in December or earlier," Thapa said addressing a party program in Kaski on Friday.

He urged the party cadres and leaders to prepare for the election stressing that the election will not be postponed. He added that the party will decide later as to whether to ally for the local election or not.

"It is the coalition's duty to hold election. Whether we will ally for an election or not is a separate issue that will be known later. There was an NC-UML government in 1999 but NC and UML competed in the election held immediately afterward," he pointed.

He also urged the main opposition CPN-UML to end House obstruction. "We want to resume House operation. We have joined hands and requested UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli going to his residence for that. There are alternatives if there is no situation for resumption of House operation," he stated.

The main opposition CPN-UML has been obstructing the House since September 2021 demanding Speaker Agni Spakota should either implement the party's decision to expel 14 lawmakers of the then Khanal-Nepal faction of the party by publishing a notice to that regard or resign over not implementing that decision.