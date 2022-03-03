Decision on electoral alliance only after consulting lower party committees: Singh

Former Nepali Congress (NC) general secretary Prakash Man Singh has said that the party will decide about whether to ally with parties in the ruling coalition in the upcoming local election or not only after consulting lower party committees.

Singh assured that party leadership will decide about electoral alliance only after consulting all seven provincial committees. "Decision on electoral alliance will be taken only after consulting provincial and lower party committees." he stated addressing a press conference at Dhulikhel on Thursday.

Poiting that the current ruling coalition was formed to stop regression he added that it will be continued.

NC Spokesperson on Wednesday said that the party has yet to hold discussion on whether to opt for electoral alliance in the local election or not and added that there can be alliance on the basis of local needs if the party stands to benefit.

The government has decided to hold local election across the country in a single stage on May 13.