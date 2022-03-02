Dahal, Nepal laud Deuba for ratifying MCC

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal have lauded Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba for taking leadership to ratify the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact.

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav and Federal Council Chairman Baburam Bhattarai also joined Dahal and Nepal in praising Deuba for getting the MCC Compact ratified during the meeting of ruling coalition at Baluwatar Thursday morning.

"All four leaders praised PM for playing a mature role in course of ratifying the MCC Compact. They also said PM worked showing understanding," a source claimed with Setopati. "PM Deuba is response said that America had assured to provide further financial assistance. He said that further budget will also arrive through American donor agencies."

The source added that PM Deuba assured that the current ruling coalition will continue until the election and the next government to be formed after that.

Respected leader of Unified Socialist Jhala Nath Khanal and Maoist leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha—both of whom were vehemently opposing the MCC Compact—protested against the ratification during the meeting and warned that the Compact can affect Nepal's nationalism.

They also argued that the 12-point interpretative declaration that was endorsed along with the MCC Compact does not have any meaning.