Dahal woos miffed Shrestha even Thursday

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has held discussion with party leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha even on Thursday.

Dahal invited Shrestha, who is aggrieved after the party supported ratification of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact, to his residence at Khumaltar for talks Thursday morning.

Dahal had also reached Shrestha residence on Tuesday and urged him to not take any step in haste amid speculation that Shrestha is considering to quit the party over the differences on the MCC Compact. Dahal again told Shrestha to not take extreme decision like quitting the party.

Shrestha apparently became angrier after Dahal commented on Wednesday that anyone is free to quit the party.

CPN General Secretary Netra Bikram Chand also reached Shrestha's residence Wednesday and urged him to join what Chand called the movement for nationalism. Chand told Shrestha that Dahal cannot lead the campaign for 'national independence' and proposed Shrestha for cooperation in that.

Shrestha in response said that he will raise the issue of nationalism strongly in the party pointing that the party has patriots across the country.