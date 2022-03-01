Shameful to collect wages without putting people's problems in House: Bhattarai

Federal Council Chairman of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and former prime minister (PM) Baburam Bhattarai has slammed the government for failing to find solution to the House obstruction by CPN-UML.

Speaking with reporters after the House meeting on Wednesday Bhattarai called the government irresponsible for failing to end the House obstruction and said it is shameful for lawmakers to collect wages without working.

"It is not appropriate for the supreme representative body of the people to be shut down for six months. This is unfortunate. I have said that we all should act responsible and find a solution," Bhattarai said.

"Solution can be found for everything. This is very irresponsible. It is not good to collect wages without work if we come, receive allowances and leave without putting the people's problems. This is not right. Conclusion for this should be found soon. This is not appropriate. It is an insult to the people."

The main opposition CPN-UML has been obstructing the House since September 2021 demanding Speaker Agni Spakota should either implement the party's decision to expel 14 lawmakers of the then Khanal-Nepal faction of the party by publishing a notice to that regard or resign over not implementing that decision.