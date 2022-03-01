Nepali Congress (NC) Spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat has said that the party has yet to decide whether to ally with parties in the ruling coalition in the upcoming local election or not.

Mahat added that the party has yet to hold discussion on whether to opt for electoral alliance in the local election or not.

Many leaders especially those from the faction of Shekhar Koirala are against allying in the local election but Mahat said that there can be alliance on the basis of local needs if the party stands to benefit.

The government has decided to hold local election across the country in a single stage on May 13.

"The local election will be held under this coalition. There is also the issue of whether there will be alliance or not. The party has provincial, district and regional committees. They may also decide about the issue," he stated.

He clarified that the party's central leadership will not necessarily take all the decisions about electoral alliance. "Taking decision from the center would be impractical. There can be understanding at some of the places paying attention to local needs."