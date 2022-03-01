Chand meets Shrestha, proposes cooperation in agitation

CPN General Secretary Netra Bikram Chand has met CPN (Maoist Center) leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha aggrieved after the latter's party supported ratification of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact.

Chand reached Shrestha's residence Wednesday and urged him to join what Chand called the movement for nationalism. Chand told Shrestha that Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal cannot lead the campaign for 'national independence' and proposed Shrestha for cooperation in that, a source confided with Setopati.

Shrestha in response said that he will raise the issue of nationalism strongly in the party pointing that the party has patriots across the country.

Dahal also reached Shrestha residence on Tuesday and urged him to not take any step in haste amid speculation that Shrestha is considering to quit the party over his difference on the MCC Compact.

The MCC Compact was ratified with interpretative declaration with support of Maoist Center and CPN (Unified Socialist) that were earlier against the American grant.

The ruling coalition agreed to ratify the MCC Compact with interpretative declaration after Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba threatened to break the coalition and form a new alliance with CPN-UML if the coalition partners didn't agree for ratification.