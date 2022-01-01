NC would have ratified MCC with UML's support if we weren't ready: Nepal

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has said Nepali Congress (NC) would have ratified the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact with support of CPN-UML if the party had not supported ratification.

Organizing a press conference on Tuesday Nepal claimed that the party tried to stop the MCC Compact and only relented due to threat of NC allying with UML for that. "UML tried to remove speaker and expel 14 lawmakers (including Nepal himself). There is no need to ask speaker to resign or for the speaker to be scared. Speaker has maintained the dignity of the House," Nepal stated.

He also argued that the interpretative declaration endorsed by the House while ratifying the MCC Compact has legal standing. "It has been endorsed by the Cabinet and then the House. It is wrong to say it does not have any standing."

He also insisted that he never commented that the current ruling coalition can be broken.

Starting his press conference just after CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli held his Nepal, who arrived with copy of the press statement issued by Oli in both Nepali and English at the press conference of UML, also slammed Oli for complaining that Nepal and Pushpa Kamal Dahal tried to remove him from prime minister (PM) over the MCC Compact. He pointed that trying to remove a PM is not a new thing.

"He has been repeatedly complaining that he was removed from PM. They do remove PMs. He had also removed me. He also removed Jhala Nath Khanal. How to handle that depends on the ability of the person concerned," he added.

He also blasted Oli for not supporting or opposing the MCC Compact at the time of ratification despite first registering the MCC Compact with the House.