MCC should be implemented now that it is ratified: UML

The main opposition CPN-UML has said that the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact should be implemented now that it has been ratified by the House.

The press statement issued by Chairman KP Sharma Oli and read by Pradeep Gyawali during the party's press conference held on Tuesday about the MCC Compact has called for implementation of the MCC Compact.

It has also claimed that the ratification with support of CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist)—both of which were in the then ruling CPN along with UML—proves that the dispute about the MCC Compact was only fanned to remove the then prime minister (PM) Oli.

Oli has also accused PM Sher Bahadur Deuba of not taking an initiative to create an environment for the party to participate in the parliamentary process that ratified the MCC Compact on Sunday.

UML has been obstructing the House demanding Speaker Agni Spakota should either implement the party's decision to expel 14 lawmakers of the then Khanal-Nepal faction of the party by publishing a notice to that regard or resign over not implementing that decision.

The MCC Compact was ratified by the House along with the interpretative declaration Sunday night.

Speaker Agni Sapkota announced the MCC Compact ratified on the basis of voice vote stating that the number of lawmakers saying yes for ratification of the MCC Compact was greater than those saying no.

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma presented the MCC Compact for ratification after answering the questions raised by lawmakers about the interpretative declaration on the MCC Compact.

The interpretative declaration that the Cabinet decided to attach on the MCC Compact includes 12 points including one declaring that the Constitution of Nepal would prevail over the Compact and other associated agreements.

The interpretative declaration also declares that Nepal would not be part of any American strategy, military or security alliance including the Indo-Pacific Strategy for being party to the Compact.

The ruling coalition earlier on Sunday decided to ratify the MCC Compact with interpretative declaration after a meeting of the ruling coalition held at Baluwatar.

The ruling coalition agreed to ratify the MCC Compact with interpretative declaration after Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba threatened to break the coalition and form a new alliance with CPN-UML if the coalition partners don't agree for ratification.