JSP to use Ashok Rai's signature in local election

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has decided to use signature of Senior Leader Ashok Rai for the upcoming local election.

The party's ongoing executive meeting has decided to apply for registration with the Election Commission in a way that Rai's signature is recognized, according to executive member Prakash Adhikari.

"Chairman doesn't necessarily have to sign in our party. General secretary's signature was used in some election. Even my signature was used once. We have ensured that Rai's signature is used this time," he stated.

An executive member confided with Setopati that Chairman Upendra Yadav first proposed to use his signature but agreement was reached to use Rai's signature after the faction of Federal Council Chairman Baburam Bhattarai disagreed.

Rai seems to be neutral in the tussle between Yadav and Bhattarai despite the latter's faction claiming that Rai is in the Bhattarai camp.

The party has also deployed Ganga Narayan Shrestha, who is close to Bhattarai, and Adhikari, who is close to Yadav, as contact persons for the Election Commission.

The party has also formed a committee including Yadav, Rai and Bhattarai to resolve disputes about picking candidates for the local election.