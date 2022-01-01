I'm happy at ratification of MCC with interpretative declaration: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that he happy at ratification of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact with interpretative declaration.

Holding a press conference at his residence in Khumaltar on Monday Dahal said that he is happy at the ratification as he wished for national consensus on the issue of MCC right from the beginning.

He claimed that the 12-point interpretative declaration endorsed by the House along with the MCC Compact has legal standing and added that he brought the proposal of interpretative declaration after seeing that the peace deal, Constitution and the current situation could be undone due to the differences over MCC.

He further contended that he had brought such proposal when the then CPN Chairman KP Sharma Oli was the prime minister (PM) and had even presented it to the then main opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba.

"Deuba said OK, OK. But Oli said no proposal is needed and not a single letter would be changed," he stated. "The House of Representatives was dissolved after that and all the things happened."

He claimed that he again floated the proposal of ratifying the MCC Compact with interpretative declaration this time.

He argued that the interpretative declaration has legal standing and is not like the resolution motion that was endorsed at the time of ratifying the Mahakali Treaty.