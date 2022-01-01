Interpretative declaration will answer all questions raised about MCC: Minister Sharma

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma has said that the interpretative declaration on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact to be brought by the Cabinet will answer all the questions raised about the Compact.

Responding to the questions about the MCC Compact raised by different lawmakers during the general discussion on the MCC Compact on Sunday Sharma also assured that the current government will not sign any deal against national interests.

He added that the interpretative declaration will answer all the questions raised about the MCC Compact from streets to the House.

The Cabinet is meeting shortly to decide on the interpretative declaration about the MCC Compact. The next House meeting scheduled for later Sunday is expected to take a decision on whether to ratify the MCC Compact or not.