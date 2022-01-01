America's 'green light' to interpretative declaration on MCC Compact

America has given green light to the interpretative declaration that the Cabinet and the parliament of Nepal are preparing to attach with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact for ratification.

The draft of interpretative declaration was informally sent to America through the American Embassy in Kathmandu on Saturday. The embassy had forwarded the same to Washington DC Saturday itself and the Americans said they would respond by seven Sunday morning.

America has sent green light to the interpretative declaration along with comments on a few technical aspects. "We are preparing to write interpretative declaration unilaterally as per the practice in international treaties. But we shared the draft with America to ensure that they don’t have any objections on it and they also provide consent," a coalition leader confided with Setopati.

Nepal should also formally inform America once the interpretative declaration is endorsed by the House.

The ruling coalition earlier on Sunday agreed to ratify the MCC Compact with interpretative declaration after Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba threatened to break the coalition and form a new alliance with CPN-UML if the coalition partners don't agree for ratification.