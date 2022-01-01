NC-UML meeting ends inconclusively, Dahal says coalition won't unravel

The meeting of Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN-UML leaders held at Baluwatar Saturday has ended inconclusively.

Both the parties reiterated their respective stands during the meeting but agreed to remain in continuous dialogue, according to UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel.

"We have been obstructing the House for the past six months. We have said we will not participate in House proceedings until they fulfill our demands. They are seeking support for MCC. We have asked the ruling coalition to form a position first," Pokharel said. "We have asked those who signed the agreement and tabled it to form a common position. We have said do create an environment for us to enter the House we will participate in deliberation from that day itself. You don't have to tell us."

Talking to reporters earlier on Saturday CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal claimed that the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact will be ratified and the ruling coalition will also not be broken despite efforts by many to break it.

Speaking after the meeting of top leaders of Maoist Center and CPN (Unified Socialist) at the Singha Durbar he said the parties will move forward in consensus on the issue of MCC. "We are holding discussion. The problem will be resolved. The coalition will not be broken. It will move forward through consensus," Dahal said.

The ruling coalition is divided on the issue of MCC Compact that was tabled on insistence of Nepali Congress (NC). Maoist Center and Unified Socialist have already decided to vote against the MCC Comapct.

Federal Council Chairman of JSP Baburam Bhattarai has been vocally supporting the MCC Compact and criticizing Maoist Center and Unified Socialist for opposing it but JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav is silent on the issue.

PM Deuba has recently intensified consultations with CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and is apparently ready to break the ruling coalition and form a new one with UML to get the MCC Compact ratified.

UML has been obstructing the House demanding Speaker Agni Spakota should either implement the party's decision to expel 14 lawmakers of the then Khanal-Nepal faction of the party by publishing a notice to that regard or resign over not implementing that decision. The main opposition party has told NC that its demands should be met for UML to support ratification of the MCC Compact.

Fearing that NC may end the ruling coalition and ally with UML to ratify the MCC Maoist Center and Unified Socialist seems to be flexible to ratify it.