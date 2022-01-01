PM Deuba at Balkot with NC leaders

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has reached CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli's residence in Balkot along with Nepali Congress (NC) leaders Friday evening to seek help for the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact.

Deuba and Oli were reportedly set to meet in the morning but that could not happen after the latter left for Pokhara to attend a program.

NC and UML leaders including the two party chiefs also met twice on Thursday and the other leaders are also attending the meeting at Balkot now.

UML Vice-chair Subash Chandra Nembang has said that NC leaders are positive about addressing the party's demands.

UML has been obstructing the House demanding Speaker Agni Spakota should either implement the party's decision to expel 14 lawmakers of the then Khanal-Nepal faction of the party by publishing a notice to that regard or resign over not implementing that decision.

The leaders from both the parties have yet to reveal how those demands can be met.