NC-UML meeting ends, Bishnu Paudel says all issues discussed but no deal agreed

The meeting of Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN-UML leaders held at Baluwatar Thursday evening has ended.

The two-hour meeting featured Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, Vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka, General Secretary Gagan Thapa and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki from NC, and Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Senior Vice-chairman Ishwar Pokharel, and Vice-chairmen Bishnu Paudel and Subash Nembang from UML.

Paudel told Setopati that the parties discussed all the issues including the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact but could not reach any conclusion. "NC put its position, we put ours. We, however, did not reach any agreement," he stated. "We said either the 14 lawmakers or the speaker should be removed. They asked to first conclude the issue of MCC."

Nembang also said that the two sides spoke openly about all the issues including the MCC Compact. "The discussion moved forward positively," he stated.

PM Deuba and Oli had talked at the New Baneshwore after the House meeting was postponed for Friday. Deuba has intensified dialogue with the main opposition party after coalition partners refused to help in ratification of the MCC Compact.

UML has been obstructing the House demanding Speaker Agni Spakota should either implement the party's decision to expel 14 lawmakers of the then Khanal-Nepal faction of the party by publishing a notice to that regard or resign over not implementing that decision.