Communist Party of China talks with Oli, Nepal; stresses on Nepal's independent choice of development path

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has held discussion with CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal on Wednesday.

The CPC held separate video discussions with the two communist leaders on the day China again spoke about the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact asking whether it is a “gift” or Pandora’s box.

Director of the International Liasion Department of the CPC Song Tao talked with Oli assuring that the northern neighbor will help Nepal choose an independent path for development and is ever ready to assist in economic and social development of Nepal.

"China will, as always, support the Nepali people in their independent choice of development path, firmly safeguard national sovereignty and security interests, and continue to provide support to the best of its ability for Nepal's economic and social development," Song has been quoted as telling by the department.

Oli responded that Nepal and China are good neighbors and good brothers. "We appreciate China's support for Nepal's independent choice of development path, firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and resolutely oppose any forces using Nepali territory to engage in anti-China activities," Oli is quoted as saying.

Similarly, Deputy Director of the department Chen Zhou also held a video call with Unified Socialist Chairman Nepal on Wednesday.

Chen also stressed on Nepal's independent choice of a development path in an apparent reference to the MCC Compact during the conversation. "The CPC is willing to, together with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Socialist), strengthen experience exchange in party governance and state administration, propel cooperation in various areas under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and push for healthy and stable development of bilateral relations," Chen is quoted as saying.

Chairman Nepal in response reiterated the country's commitment to the one-China policy, and assured it will by no means allow any force to carry out anti-China separatist activities in Nepal's territory.