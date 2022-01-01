Ruling coalition already under risk: Thapa

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa has said the ruling coalition is already under risk of unraveling.

Thapa stated that the ruling coalition is under risk due to differences over ratification of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact after attending the meeting of Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli at the New Baneshwore Thursday afternoon.

Thapa revealed that PM Deuba once again sought help from UML in ratification of the MCC Compact. "This is an issue that was registered by your government. We had helped you when we were in the opposition. We expect the same from you when we are in the government," Thapa quoted Deuba as telling Oli.

Oli reiterated that there must be environment for UML to participate in the House proceedings for it to help on MCC.

UML has been obstructing the House demanding Speaker Agni Spakota should either implement the party's decision to expel 14 lawmakers of the then Khanal-Nepal faction of the party by publishing a notice to that regard or resign over not implementing that decision. It has already stated it will continue obstruction even during the deliberation on the MCC Compact and voting for ratification.

"The meeting (between Deuba and Oli) is again scheduled to be held at seven in the evening after saying we are ready to discuss about all the alternatives for that," Thapa revealed.