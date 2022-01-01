Nepal has slammed Russian attack on Ukraine pointing that everyone should respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of another country.

Issuing a statement just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military operation on Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also called on all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint not to escalate tension.

"As a member of the United Nations, Nepal views that the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity as enshrined in the UN Charter are sacrosanct and must be fully respected by all member states," the statement states.

"Recognition of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent entities goes contrary to the provisions of the UN Charter. Nepal opposes any use of force against a sovereign country in any circumstance and believes in peaceful resolution of disputes through diplomacy and dialogue."

Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine earlier on Thursday, after Putin ordered military operation for 'demilitarization' and 'denazification' of Ukraine pointing that the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine that includes Donetsk and Luhansk that he recently recognized as new states.