Deuba, Dahal meet ahead of House meeting

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal held discussion ahead of the House meeting on Thursday.

The two coalition leaders talked about the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact that was tabled in the House for ratification on Sunday and will be discussed in the House meeting today. But the details of what they discussed have yet to be revealed.

Dahal talked with CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, leader Jhala Nath Khanal, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav and other leaders before going to Baluwatar.

The ruling coalition is divided on the issue of MCC Compact that was tabled on insistence of Nepali Congress (NC). Maoist Center and Unified Socialist have already decided to vote against the MCC Comapct.

Federal Council Chairman of JSP Baburam Bhattarai has been vocally supporting the MCC Compact and criticizing Maoist Center and Unified Socialist for opposing it but Yadav is silent on the issue.

PM Deuba has recently intensified consultations with CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and is apparently ready to break the ruling coalition and form a new one with UML to get the MCC Compact ratified. But he is said to still prefer to save the ruling coalition and ratify the MCC Compact if that is possible.