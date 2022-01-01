NC instructs lawmakers for mandatory attendance in House meeting Thursday

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has instructed its lawmakers for mandatory attendance in the House meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The lawmakers have been instructed to attend the meeting as discussion will be held on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact that was tabled in the House on Sunday, according to Chief Whip Pushpa Bhusal.

"Everyone should participate in the discussion and voting on such an important issue. We have, therefore, instructed for mandatory attendance," she stated.

NC is united in support of the MCC Compact that was tabled in the House for ratification on Sunday. Discussion on the MCC Compact will start on Thursday.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba wants to ratify the MCC Compact before February 28.