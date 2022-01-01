Home Minister Khand reaches Balkot to talk about MCC

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has met CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence in Balkot Wednesday morning.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba's confidant Khand has reached Balkot after Oli and other UML leaders met PM Deuba at Baluwatar Tuesday evening where Deuba sought help for ratification of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact that was tabled in the House on Sunday.

Khand talked about the MCC Compact with Oli even in Balkot, according to a source. The two leaders talked for around half an hour.

PM Deuba has intensified consultations with the main opposition party on ratification of the MCC Compact in recent times. PM Deuba had reached Oli residence in Balkot Thursday to put pressure on CPN (Maoist Center) and other parties in the ruling coalition to allow tabling of the MCC Compact.

Deuba has again initiated dialogue with UML after Maoist Center and CPN (Unified Socialist) decided to vote against the MCC Compact.