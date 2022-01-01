Coalition should either vote for MCC in unison or a new one should be formed: Bhattarai

Federal Council Chairman of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Baburam Bhattarai has said that parties in the ruling coalition should all vote for ratification of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact or a new coalition should be formed.

Bhattarai—whose party is also in the ruling coalition along with Nepali Congerss, CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist) and Rashtriya Janamorcha—had taken to the social media last week and commented that those supporting and opposing the MCC Compact cannot stay together in the same government and challenged the parties opposing it to quit the government.

He has again taken to the social media to propose the two alternatives. "It is the responsibility of all parties to put off the fire of MCC having ignited it. It will not have internal/external acceptance if it is ratified by completing mere parliamentary formalities. The country will be mired in an even greater strategic conflict if it is not ratified at this point. All the parties in the coalition should either vote in support or a new equationshould be formed! There is no other way!" Bhattarai tweeted Tuesday night.

The ruling coalition is divided over the MCC Compact. NC that leads the government and Bhattarai's faction of JSP are in favor of the MCC Compact even as JSP has yet to officially reveal its position. Maoist Center and Unified Socialist, that have been insisting it should not be ratified without amendment, have already decided to oppose ratification while Janamorcha, which has just one lawmaker, is also against the MCC.