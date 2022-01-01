Deuba sought UML's help in MCC, Oli asked for environment to participate in House meeting

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba sought help from CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli for ratification of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact that was tabled in the House on Sunday.

PM Deuba invited the main opposition leader Oli to Baluwatar Tuesday evening and the two top leaders discussed contemporary politics in presence of other party leaders.

"PM sought help for ratification of MCC pointing we had registered it in the House and the government is an institution of continuous succession," UML Vice-chairman Bishnu Paudel told Setopati about the meeting. "Chairman Oli asked him to create an environment for the party to participate in the House meeting."

He revealed that Oli reiterated the old stand demanding Speaker Agni Spakota should either implement the party's decision to expel 14 lawmakers of the then Khanal-Nepal faction of the party by publishing a notice to that regard or resign over not implementing that decision.

PM Deuba in response said that ratifying the MCC Comapct is the top priority now and publishing the notice in the House only comes after that.

Oli had taken Senior Vice-chairman Ishwar Pokharel, Paudel and Deputy General Secretary Bishnu Rimal for the meeting.

Rimal insisted that Oli just completed formality of the meeting having told PM Deuba that he will go to Baluwatar to meet him, and claimed that there was not much dialogue and they just had a few rounds of coffee.

This was the first time the chiefs of the two largest parties met after the MCC Compact was tabled in the House for ratification on Sunday.

PM Deuba had reached Oli residence in Balkot Thursday to put pressure on CPN (Maoist Center) and other parties in the ruling coalition to allow tabling of the MCC Compact.

Deuba has again initiated dialogue with UML after Maoist Center and CPN (Unified Socialist) decided to vote against the MCC Compact.