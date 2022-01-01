Oli at Baluwatar to meet PM Deuba

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has reached Baluwatar to meet Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba Tuesday evening.

The main opposition leader reached Baluwatar a short while ago, according to a source.

This is the first time the chiefs of the two largest parties are meeting after the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact was tabled in the House for ratification on Sunday.

PM Deuba had reached Oli residence in Balkot Thursday to put pressure on CPN (Maoist Center) and other parties in the ruling coalition to allow tabling of the MCC Compact.

Deuba has again initiated dialogue with UML after Maoist Center and CPN (Unified Socialist) decided to vote against the MCC Compact.