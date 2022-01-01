SC refuses to register petition against MCC

The Supreme Court (SC) has refused to register the petition against the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact that was tabled in the House for ratification on Sunday.

Senior advocate Surendra Bhandari told Setopati that the SC administration on Tuesday has rejected the petition saying the court cannot enter into policy issues. He is preparing to file an application against the rejection.

He reached the SC with a petition against the MCC Compact arguing that some of its provisions are against the constitutional supremacy and sovereignty of Nepal and, therefore, should not be moved forward.

The petition argues that the MCC Compact cannot be classified as treaty in accordance to international laws especially the Vienna Convention and, therefore, should not be ratified by the House.