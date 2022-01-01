MCC will end through process, coalition will continue: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact will be decided through House process and the ruling coalition will remain intact.

Speaking with reporters after Nepali Congress (NC) leader Ram Chandra Paudel visited him at the Maoist parliamentary party office at the Singha Durbar on Monday Dahal reiterated that the coalition will not unravel. "He did not say other things. He said that this coalition should be saved and the problem of MCC should also be resolved. I told him that the coalition will survive and the MCC will be concluded through process," Dahal revealed.

Paudel also met Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav earlier in the afternoon to discuss contemporary issues including the MCC Compact.

Paudel also exuded confidence that the coalition will not end after meeting Dahal. "I have confidence that the coalition will not break and the MCC will also be concluded."

The ruling coalition is divided on the issue of MCC Compact that was tabled on insistence of NC. Some Maoist lawmakers stood up in protest when the MCC Compact was tabled on Sunday while respected leader of Unified Socialist chanted slogans against the Compact.

Maoist Center had already decided to oppose the MCC Comapct while Unified Socialist also decided to vote against it earlier on Monday.

Federal Council Chairman of JSP Baburam Bhattarai has been vocally supporting the MCC Compact and criticizing Maoist Center and Unified Socialist for opposing it but Yadav is silent on the issue.