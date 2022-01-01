Unified Socialist decides to vote against MCC

CPN (Unified Socialist) has decided to vote against the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact that has been tabled in the House for ratification.

The party's secretariat meeting held on Monday has taken the decision to that regard, according to Spokesperson Jagannath Khatiwada. He stressed that all the party lawmakers including the ministers will vote against the MCC Compact.

"There is nothing like using one's wisdom in this. All the lawmakers and the ministers will vote against. We urge the other parties to vote against as well," he said.

When asked what the party will do about the government after voting against the motion tabled by the government he claimed that the party puts nationalism above the government.

Deputy General Secretary Gangadhar Tuladhar also confirmed that the party has decided to vote against the MCC Compact.

The party is divided on the issue of MCC. Some want the party to boycott voting, others are for letting the lawmakers use their own wisdom and others for voting against the MCC Compact. Tuladhar told Setopati that the party has decided to vote against the MCC Compact for now.