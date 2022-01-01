NC leader Paudel meeting coalition leaders

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Ram Chandra Paudel is meeting top leaders of the ruling coalition on Monday.

He met Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav in the afternoon. "He is meeting CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal now. He will then meet CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal," Paudel's personal secretary Chiranjeevi Paudel said.

Paudel has been stressing on the need for ratification of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact that was tabled in the House on Sunday and continuation of the ruling coalition.

The ruling coalition is divided on the issue of MCC Compact that was tabled on insistence of NC. Some Maoist lawmakers stood up in protest when the MCC Compact was tabled on Sunday while respected leader of Unified Socialist chanted slogans against the Compact.

Federal Council Chairman of JSP Baburam Bhattarai has been vocally supporting the MCC Compact and criticizing Maoist Center and Unified Socialist for opposing it but Yadav is silent on the issue.