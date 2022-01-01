PM has to choose between MCC and coalition: Shashank Koirala

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Shashank Koirala has said that Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has to choose either the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) or the ruling coalition.

Speaking with reporters after the House meeting on Friday Koirala stated that the MCC Compact should be ratified by the House and added that there is no doubt that the current coalition will unravel if it is passed.

"Many persons are also against the idea that the MCC is good for Nepal. There are many rumors that our identity will be under threat and American army will arrive. But army has not been mobilized in the nine countries where MCC is being implemented," he added.

"Deuba has two options. He has to choose between ratifying the MCC and saving ruling coalition. He has to choose the option. What will he choose? I see that the coalition can break if the MCC Compact is ratified. Have to leave the MCC if the coalition is to be continued."

He batted for ratifying the MCC Compact. "My advice is to ratify the MCC. Because US$ 500 million is a big deal. Nobody gives such a huge grant for transmission lines and roads. I feel they (America) don’t have any interest in this."