PM Deuba to meet Oli immediately after meeting of ruling coalition

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba is meeting the main opposition leader KP Sharma Oli immediately after the meeting of ruling coalition ended.

PM Deuba has left Baluwatar to meet CPN-UML Chairman Oli immediately after the meeting of ruling coalition ended Thursday night, according to a Baluwatar source. The meeting of ruling coalition held at Baluwatar decided to not table the MCC Compact even on Friday after failing to agree on the issue.

The place of meeting between chiefs of the two largest parties have yet to be revealed.

PM Deuba has decided to talk with Oli after CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist) refused to help ratification of MCC. Nepali Congress (NC) President Deuba had sent Minendra Rijal to Balkot for dialogue with Oli Thursday morning while Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki also talked with Oli.

PM Deuba is determined to ratify the MCC Compact and has been clearly saying so even to coalition leaders.