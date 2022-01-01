Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba is adamant on tabling the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact in the House even after CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal informed that his party will quit the ruling coalition if the government tries to forcibly ratify it.

Dahal and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal had reached a deal with PM Deuba on Saturday wherein the two parties would boycott the House proceedings in protest against the MCC Compact and allow its ratification through the majority of those present on the floor.

PM Deuba had accordingly planned to table the MCC Compact in the House on Wednesday. But the parliamentary party meeting of Maoist Center held Wednesday morning decided to quit the government if the government forcibly tries to ratify the MCC Compact without amendment.

PM Deuba agreed to not table the MCC Compact in the House as planned earlier on Dahal's request after that. But Deuba still wants to table the MCC Compact in the House quietly confident that it can be ratified even if Maoist Center decides to vote against it. "NC will not back down now. The MCC Compact must be tabled in the House tomorrow. We are confident that it will be passed," an NC leader close to Deuba told Setopati.

NC has adopted the strategy of ratifying the MCC Compact with support of Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) believing that the main opposition CPN-UML will continue House obstruction and not take part in the voting process.

A quorum of 25 percent of the total strength of the House is necessary to pass any bill or motion. Presence of 69 lawmakers, in this way, is necessary to constitute quorum in the 275-strong House of Representatives (HoR).

NC has 63 lawmakers but only 60 can take part in voting as Mohammad Aftab Alam and Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar have been suspended while Pradeep Giri is undergoing treatment in India. It believes that LSP will vote in support and at least eight Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) lawmakers close to Baburam Bhattarai will also vote yes despite the party officially stating that it will take a call only after Maoist Center and Unified Socialist take a decision on the issue.

There will only be 52 votes against the MCC Compact if Maoist Center (49 seats), and RPP, Rastriya Janamorcha and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party with one seat each all decide to vote against the MCC.

PM Deuba believes that the main opposition UML, which has been obstructing the House, will burn all its political capital ahead of the election if it were to attend the proceedings and then vote against the MCC Compact having publicly slammed Maoist Chairman Dahal for sabotaging the MCC Compact using Speaker Agni Sapkota, who was elected in the last general election on Maoist ticket, when KP Sharma Oli wanted to table the MCC in the House and get it endorsed when Oli was PM, and Oli and Dahal were two chairmen of the then ruling CPN.

NC, however, fears that a few UML lawmakers including Bhim Rawal will take part in voting and vote against the MCC Compact even if the party decides to boycott the voting process.

NC also estimates that Unified Socialist, that has yet to take any decision on the MCC Compact, will decide to boycott the House proceedings or leave the lawmakers to use their wisdom.

It fears that a few Unified Socialist lawmakers including Jhala Nath Khanal can vote against the MCC Compact but believes that the MCC Compact will still be ratified if UML does not participate in voting and vote against it. "A few Unified Socialist lawmakers can also vote in favor of the MCC Compact if the party decides to leave it up to the lawmakers. We will have majority even if Unified Socialist decides to boycott the voting process," the NC leader added.

It is still not clear whether Speaker Sapkota, who refused to table the MCC Compact when Oli was PM, will agree to table it in the House. NC believes Sapkota will not take the call and will follow Dahal's instruction on the issue.

PM Deuba is expected to tell Dahal and other leaders in the meting of the alliance later on Thursday that the MCC Compact must be tabled during the House meeting Friday afternoon.

"The MCC Compact must be tabled in the House meeting tomorrow. There is no other alternative," the NC leader stressed. "We must also explore alternatives if Speaker Sapkota refuses to table it. NC has moved forward on the issue of MCC. We don't have back gear."

Launching a book written by NC leader Arjun Narsingh KC on Thursday Deuba said he is determined to ratify the MCC Compact. "We have unanimously decided to ratify the MCC Compact. I am trying for that. We can fail or pass, I don’t know. But it is true that the MCC benefits the country. We should say so. This is truth. NC should not be afraid to speak in favor of the country."