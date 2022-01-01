NC postpones convention in 16 districts yet again

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has yet again postponed district convention in the 16 districts that have yet to hold one.

The convention that was earlier scheduled to be held on February 25 has been deferred by two days.

Secretary of the election committee of the party Keshav Rijal attributed the postponement to the convention of Nepal Bar Association and birth anniversary of late NC leader Mahendra Narayan Nidhi on February 25.

"Districts in Madhes advised to not hold district convention on the birth anniversary of Mahendra Narayan Nidhi. We have deferred it by two days after the central working committee also said it can be postponed," he stated.

He said ward convention and rural/municipality convention will be completed by February 22 at places where they have not been held.

The eight districts of Madhesh Province, Sindhuli, Makwanpur, Sindhupalchowk, Chitwan, Nawalpur, Banke, Kailali and Achham have yet to hold district convention.