Deuba, Dahal meet at Baluwatar; coalition meeting at 5 pm

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal held discussion even on Thursday.

The two leaders talked for around half an hour at Baluwatar, according to a source.

The meeting of ruling coalition called at three Thursday afternoon has been postponed by a couple of hours after the Deuba-Dahal meeting.

PM's press advisor Govinda Pariyar said the meeting of coalition has been deferred as the Cabinet will meet at three in the afternoon.

PM Deuba, Dahal and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal had reached a deal on Saturday wherein the two parties would boycott the House proceedings in protest against the MCC Compact and allow its ratification through the majority of those present on the floor.

PM Deuba had accordingly planned to table the MCC Compact in the House on Wednesday. But the parliamentary party meeting of Maoist Center held Wednesday morning decided to quit the government if the government forcibly tries to ratify the MCC Compact without amendment.

PM Deuba agreed to not table the MCC Compact in the House as planned earlier on Dahal's request after that.

The ruling coalition will discuss further about the MCC in the meeting to be held later Thursday.