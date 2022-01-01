Nepali Congress (NC) lawmakers have accused CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal of betrayal on the issue of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact after it could not be tabled in the House on Wednesday.

An NC lawmaker claimed that Dahal had promised Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba to help ratification of MCC in return for registering the impeachment motion against Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana. "He has been running away now at the time of tabling the MCC after asking us to sign on the impeachment motion against CJ Rana," the lawmaker rued.

Another NC lawmaker also accused Maoist Center of betrayal. "Maoists said they will help in MCC ratification in return for registering the impeachment motion against CJ Rana when we said CJ should not be impeached. But they now talk about breaking the coalition if MCC is passed," the lawmaker said.

Dahal and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal had reached a deal with PM Deuba to boycott the House proceedings and allow ratification of the MCC Compact through the majority of those present on the floor.

But the parliamentary party meeting of Maoist Center held Wednesday morning decided to quit the government if the government forcibly tries to ratify the MCC Compact without amendment. PM Deuba agreed to not table the MCC Compact in the House as planned earlier on Dahal's request after that.